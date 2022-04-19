Former Princeton coach leading Bangor softball

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Rams have a head coach with a familiar name around town.

Maureen Barron is leading the varsity team after playing and coaching for Princeton.

She’s been around youth sports, so the Bangor post gives her a chance to rejoin her players on the prep level.

“This is a really great group, so it was easy for me to take this job. I’ve coached most of these kids at the Little League level. They just love the game. They’re just great student-athletes, so it was easy for me. It’s special to be able to coach my girls in their senior year,” said Barron.

Barron is referring to her twin daughters, Lane and Rae. She and former Maine men’s head basketball coach Richard Barron also have a younger son, Billy.

She added that this spring’s Rams team has the potential and talent to make a deep run when they get to tournaments.

