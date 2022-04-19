Advertisement

Former Maine quarterback designing new dice game

DiceWar’s Kickstarter page has already raised roughly $16,000 with one week to go. The team’s goal was $10,000.
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former Maine quarterback Chris Ferguson is on the design team for a new game called DiceWar: The New Way to Roll.

Ferguson describes the game as a “war-style, dice-rolling, action-card playing, best roll wins all-out battle until the final point.”

“We needed some more competition, and we wanted something more engaging. We ended up saying ‘what if we did a war-style game? I roll, you roll, and whover rolls the best roll wins. What if we added some cards or different power-ups?’ I think people are getting behind it. We’re building a good community, which is the goal of Kickstarter, essentially,” said Ferguson.

DiceWar’s Kickstarter page has already raised roughly $16,000 with one week to go. The team’s goal was $10,000. Preordering is available on it for September delivery, and they’re also working to release in retail stores.

Ferguson is joined by his brother Pat and brother-in-law Pat Gillen. The team plans to use the Kickstarter funds on American-made manufacturing and production.

