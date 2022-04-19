Fire destroys RV in Perry

PERRY, Maine (WABI) - Two people were able to escape an RV fire Tuesday morning in Perry.

It happened on the South Meadow Road around 6 a.m.

Officials say the fire trapped the two sleeping people in their bedroom, but they were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported, but the two occupants were evaluated for minor smoke inhalation.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.

Officials say the RV was destroyed.

