Man injured in crash in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was taken to a hospital with injuries after a car crash in Brewer Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. on South Main Street.

Police say a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Timothy Jordan left the road, hit a telephone pole, and came to rest against an unoccupied building.

Jordan was the only person in the truck.

The crash is still under investigation.

