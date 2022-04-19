Man injured in crash in Brewer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was taken to a hospital with injuries after a car crash in Brewer Tuesday morning.
It happened just after 11:30 a.m. on South Main Street.
Police say a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Timothy Jordan left the road, hit a telephone pole, and came to rest against an unoccupied building.
Jordan was the only person in the truck.
The crash is still under investigation.
