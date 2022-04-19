Advertisement

Brewer World War II vet awarded service medals 77 years later

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 80 years after he got out of the Navy, a World War II veteran from Brewer has finally been awarded his medals for service.

“Automatically drafted to the service at 18. The biggest part is we were juniors in high school. We had to quit. We had to forget high school, and we were drafted into service June 1,” said Perry Drew, Navy veteran.

While in basic training in Rhode Island, Perry was assigned to the Navy’s Armed Guard, the start to his tour of the world.

“I had already been maybe to New Hampshire,” said Drew. “After training, I went to Philadelphia and got on my first ship. We went to Casablanca, and I made 14 trips over and back. Different countries like Italy, England, France, South Africa. And finally, my last trip was Murmansk, Russia.”

“He went in at 18, and then when the war ended in 1945, he was 20. So, he was so anxious to get home, he never went to pick up his medals,” said Calla Burgess, Drew’s daughter.

About a year ago, Drew’s daughter and son-in-law, Calla and David Burgess, wanted to fix that.

“David actually was the one that was really pushing for them, but once we told them that he was on hospice and he had pulmonary fibrosis and gave them the records, it was probably within a couple of months that Susan Collins’ office expedited and got the medals to us,” said Calla.

“Feel really proud that we were able to get this done for him. We were pushing forward for a while, and like I said, Susan Collins was really good about it. Their office was fantastic. But it’s something that he should have had when he got out, and he now he has them, and it makes us feel extremely proud to have him get them,” said David Burgess, Drew’s son-in-law.

“Well, I figure I earned them,” said Drew.

His other point of pride: taking part in the annual Bangor-Brewer Memorial Day Parade, and the walking stick that accompanies him.

“I never missed one except the last one here with COVID, and we couldn’t march in the parade. So, I have 24. Might get the one this year, could be 25,” said Drew.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Brewer
Man injured in crash in Brewer
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say
Coronavirus hospital statistics for Monday, April 18, 2022.
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly
Air Force One is expected to land at the Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth around...
President Biden visiting Maine border

Latest News

Officials say four occupants were involved, and all were taken to the hospital with moderate to...
4 hospitalized after head-on crash in Livermore Tuesday
Josie and Aubrey
Richmond girls collect food donations in order to help others
Maine State House
Bill to improve Guard response to sexual abuse becomes law
Voting
Maine receiving new central voter registration system
Bangor International Airport
Bangor International Airport lifts mask mandate