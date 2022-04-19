Breezy Overnight. Wind Sticks Around Into Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to move to our north. The rain has ended with just areas of light drizzle remaining. Winds this evening will turn out of the southwest and at times could gust 20-30 mph overnight. Some of the cloud cover will break up overnight leading to partly cloudy skies and lows will fall into the 30s. Potential flooding still exists over parts of Downeast as small rivers continue to rise as runoff continues. Coastal Downeast will see the chance of coastal flooding dur to high seas & swells along with high tide being at 1:40 AM. Minor splash over will be possible until about 3 AM.

Wrap around rain/snow showers will be possible over northern areas especially in the Mountains Wednesday morning. The rest of the region should expect a brighter & drier day. Highs will range from the mid 40s to the low 50s. An area of high pressure that will continue to build into the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning will interact with the exiting low. This will continue to bring breezy conditions across the region. Winds will be out of the west gusting up to 35 mph for much of the day Wednesday. The strongest winds will be in the Mountains. Winds will taper off Wednesday night.

Skies will be mostly clear for the first part of Thursday as an area of high pressure passes to our south. The high will eventually move to our east allowing clouds to move in and even a few scattered showers Thursday afternoon. These showers will be associated with an area of low pressure that will pass to our north Thursday afternoon/evening. Winds will also pick up as the low moves through. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s & low 50s.

A ridge of high pressure will move in Friday and will remain in control through the weekend. MUCH quieter conditions can be expected. Plenty of sunshine on Friday will lead to one of the best days of the week with highs reaching the 50s & low 60s. The weekend will be slightly cooler and will have mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Temperatures through the weekend should be mostly in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered rain & snow showers possible over northern locales. Lows will be in the 30s with breezy southwest winds gusting up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing sunshine with rain/snow showers possible over the north in the morning. Highs in the 40s & 50s. Breezy WNW wind with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds during the late morning. Showers possible during the afternoon & evening. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s and some low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.