Bowdoin College president to step down next year

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - The president of Bowdoin College says he’s stepping down next year.

Clayton Rose, who has led the liberal arts college since 2015, said serving the college “is the privilege of my professional life and being a part of the Bowdoin community is a joy.”

His announcement gives trustees and other officials 14 months to prepare for a change in leadership.

He plans to step down at the end of the academic year on June 30, 2023.

A search committee will be announced following the trustees’ meetings next month.

