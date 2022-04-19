Advertisement

Bill to improve Guard response to sexual abuse becomes law

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill aimed at improving the Maine National Guard’s response to sexual assault and harassment in its ranks.

The bill signed into law on Monday requires the attorney general to review the law enforcement response to sexual assault and harassment allegations, mandates an annual report to the Legislature, and provides post-discharge travel funds for personnel to attend legal proceedings.

It builds on the governor’s executive order that establishes a permanent advisory council to improve the Maine National Guard’s handling of sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Mills said the state is committed to swift action, support for abuse survivors and accountability for perpetrators.

