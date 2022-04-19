Advertisement

Bill to expand Maine’s Good Samaritan law sent to governor

Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Senate has given final approval to a bill to expand a law that shields people who report drug overdoses.

But the governor immediately asked lawmakers to take it back for revisions, under threat of veto. Supporters said the so-called Good Samaritan law needed to be expanded as the state grapples with an epidemic of fatal overdoses.

The original law grants immunity to a person who overdoses and to the person who dials 911.

The expanded bill would provide immunity to everyone at the scene. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, a former prosecutor, said the bill was too broad but said there’s room for compromise.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Brewer
Man injured in crash in Brewer
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say
Coronavirus hospital statistics for Monday, April 18, 2022.
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly
Air Force One is expected to land at the Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth around...
President Biden visiting Maine border

Latest News

Officials say four occupants were involved, and all were taken to the hospital with moderate to...
4 hospitalized after head-on crash in Livermore Tuesday
Josie and Aubrey
Richmond girls collect food donations in order to help others
Maine State House
Bill to improve Guard response to sexual abuse becomes law
Voting
Maine receiving new central voter registration system
Bangor International Airport
Bangor International Airport lifts mask mandate