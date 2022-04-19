Advertisement

Bangor International Airport lifts mask mandate

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A big policy change has come to Bangor International Airport.

A ruling by a judge in Florida means the federal requirement to wear masks on airplanes and public transportation is gone.

After more than a year, the TSA at Bangor International Airport has officially lifted its mask mandate.

“We’re seeing passengers faces, colleagues faces, our tenants. So, it’s a different day here at the airport than it has been for a while,” said Aimee Thibodeau, Marketing and Business Development manager.

Of course, passengers are still welcome to wear a mask if they so choose.

“We’re wearing a mask because, you know, it helps keep the spread low. We’re also going to visit a family member who is at a higher age risk, so it felt like doing our best to protect her was really important,” said Danielle Scanlon, Knox resident.

“I’m vaccinated. I’ve got the booster. I’m happy to wear the mask. I’m happy not to wear the mask,” said Steven Boddy, Corinth resident.

Airlines do have the authority to enforce their own mandates, but as of this moment, all airlines at Bangor International are following the TSA’s directive.

Such a dramatic change asks the question of, is this a sign we’re returning to normal?

“I think a guarded sense of normality, and I think it’s going to be a long time before we get back to a comfortable sense of normality, but it does feel a little bit better to have an option than to have to wear it here,” said Karen Weston, Presque Isle resident.

The CDC still recommends the use of face coverings for travelers in indoor transportation settings.

Masks are also now optional at the Portland Jetport.

The Community Connector, in accordance with the Federal Transit Administrative, will also be mask optional inside public transport facilities.

