Waterville Rotary Club donates to area high schools

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Rotary Club recently donated $500 each to four local high schools in the Waterville area.

The checks were delivered in person to each school by members of the club.

They say the money is to provide support to youth who are experiencing homelessness or other challenges that impact their learning or engagement in school.

For the past two years, the club has been providing resources in the community to address food insecurity or the lack of basic necessities, an issue they say has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Each school plans to use the funds to support their youth in areas such as food, clothing, and transportation.

“We want to find a way to give back to our community. So we come together and we do various activities, raise funds in different ways and just hope that we can, you know, make our communities a little bit better,” said Michele Prince, Waterville Rotary Club.

For more information about the Rotary club, visit https://watervillerotary.com/.

