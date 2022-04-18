Advertisement

UMaine’s Earth Week events begin

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - We’re halfway through Earth Month but that doesn’t mean groups who celebrate are slowing down.

The University of Maine in Orono has begun its Earth Week with events going on through April 22.

The week is a collaboration of several groups on campus.

They say the week of events hopes to better educate students on the need of combating climate change and simply start a conversation about it.

“Spreading awareness trying to let the administration and people know that people are very passionate about these issues and just getting people to come together and address them, I think is the main goal for Earth Week,” said Becky Dore, the President of Sustainability Environmental Action Division at the University of Maine.

A full schedule of events for Earth Week can be found on the university’s website.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Brewer
Man injured in crash in Brewer
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say
Coronavirus hospital statistics for Monday, April 18, 2022.
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly
Air Force One is expected to land at the Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth around...
President Biden visiting Maine border

Latest News

The moratorium blocks the creation of any low-barrier homeless shelters through September.
Lewiston city council passes homeless shelter moratorium
Officials say four occupants were involved, and all were taken to the hospital with moderate to...
4 hospitalized after head-on crash in Livermore Tuesday
Josie and Aubrey
Richmond girls collect food donations in order to help others
Maine State House
Bill to improve Guard response to sexual abuse becomes law
Voting
Maine receiving new central voter registration system