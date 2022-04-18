UMaine’s Earth Week events begin

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - We’re halfway through Earth Month but that doesn’t mean groups who celebrate are slowing down.

The University of Maine in Orono has begun its Earth Week with events going on through April 22.

The week is a collaboration of several groups on campus.

They say the week of events hopes to better educate students on the need of combating climate change and simply start a conversation about it.

“Spreading awareness trying to let the administration and people know that people are very passionate about these issues and just getting people to come together and address them, I think is the main goal for Earth Week,” said Becky Dore, the President of Sustainability Environmental Action Division at the University of Maine.

A full schedule of events for Earth Week can be found on the university’s website.

