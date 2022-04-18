Supreme Court denies Penobscot appeals over river regulation

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined the Penobscot Indian Nation’s appeal in its fight with Maine over ownership and regulation of the tribe’s namesake river.

The decision on Monday was a bitter defeat for the tribe that sued a decade ago, claiming the Penobscot River is part of its reservation.

A federal judge previously ruled that the reservation includes islands of the river’s main stem, but not the waters.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court, without comment, declined to hear the appeals over the river.

The action came as the Maine Legislature was considering several measures that relate to tribal sovereignty.

