Sunny Skies This Afternoon, Snow, Rain & Windy Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The beautiful weather will continue this afternoon with sunshine and highs mainly in the 50s. Clouds will increase tonight as our next storm system approaches. Snow and rain will begin to move into the state very late tonight/early Tuesday morning for areas south and west of Bangor. Overnight lows will drop back to the 30s to near 40°.

Low pressure over the Great Lakes region will transfer it’s energy to a developing storm over the Mid-Atlantic Region today. This new storm will then strengthen as it travels northward along the coast towards New England tonight. The storm will then take a track just west of Maine during the day Tuesday, keeping us on the warmer side of the storm. Precipitation will develop early Tuesday morning. At the onset, precipitation will fall as wet snow or sleet from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward with plain rain elsewhere. The snow and sleet will gradually change to rain from south to north by late morning into the early afternoon. Before any changeover occurs, snowfall accumulations of 1″-3″ will be possible from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward. Precipitation could be heavy at times during the day Tuesday as well. Look for the rain to gradually taper to scattered showers from west to east across the state from mid-afternoon through the evening hours. Rainfall totals will be heaviest Downeast where 1″-2″ of rain are expected. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s to near 50°. The other concern with this system will be the potential for some strong, gusty wind. Winds out of the east/southeast could gust to 40 MPH north and west of the interstate, 40-50 MPH for areas south and east of interstate, 50-60 MPH gusts possible along the Downeast coast and Midcoast regions. Scattered power outages will be possible especially for areas closer to the coast.

Accumulations of 1"-3 will be possible over northern locales Tuesday, mainly during the morning before changing over to rain. Some 4" amounts will be possible in the higher terrain. (WABI)

A gusty east/southeast wind will be strongest along the coast Tuesday where gusts in excess of 50 MPH are expected. Power outages will be possible. (WABI)

The storm will move to our north Tuesday night, allowing us to dry out a bit as we head into our Wednesday. There could still be a few rain or snow showers across the north Wednesday morning but otherwise as the system pulls away, we’ll dry out and brighten up during the day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds expected with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. It will still be a bit breezy Wednesday, on the backside of the departing storm, with northwest winds gusting to 30 MPH at times. Low pressure, passing well to our north on Thursday, will bring us increasing clouds during the morning with a few rain showers possible during the afternoon and evening as a cold front crosses the state. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Friday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Rest of Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 49°-58°. Light and variable.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Snow and rain developing late, mainly south and west of Bangor. Lows in the mid-30s to near 40°. East/southeast wind increasing to 10-25 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible late especially closer to the coast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow and mixed precipitation changing to rain north of Bangor with periods of rain elsewhere. Precipitation could be heavy at times. Rain will taper to showers from west to east across the state during the afternoon. Highs between 41°-51°. East/southeast wind 15-30 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH possible north and west of the interstate, 40-50 MPH for areas south and east of interstate, 50-60 MPH gusts possible along the Downeast coast and Midcoast regions.

Wednesday: A few morning snow or rain showers possible across the north otherwise a mix of sun and clouds expected. Breezy. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

