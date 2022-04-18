‘Still got our family and the love is strong as ever’: fire destroys Bangor home, owners wonder what’s next

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a Bangor family’s home over the weekend.

Although they lost everything but the clothes on their backs, all eight of them - a woman and her family, and her brother’s family that was renting a room there, as well as three dogs, got out safely.

Joe and Lillie Tuck are left to pick through what remains of their family’s now former home.

“It was so scary,” said Lillie.

The fire started around midnight Saturday. Lillie was the first to wake.

“I woke up to hearing like all kinds of noises, and I just started screaming fire. I just started screaming there is a fire. I ran to get our two sons on other end of the trailer. I put them out the door, and I ran back to get my 5-year-old, and he was so scared, and then put him outside, and I ran back to get Joe,” said Lillie.

“When I came to, it was, you know, I heard my wife’s blood curdling scream, that screaming never want to hear, and I knew something was wrong, and I opened my eyes, and my ceiling was on fire. So, I grabbed my 1-year-old, and no dad reactions, we got to think fast. So, I held my son on the ground. There’s no smoke down there because obviously smoke rises, and I ripped the back window out and threw him out. And then, we went and then immediately looked for my other boys. And I saw that everybody was okay and everybody was safe,” said Joe.

The Tucks didn’t have insurance on the trailer.

“No, it’s hard to get insurance on a trailer,” said Joe. ”We tried. Yeah, it was just too old or...”

“I just kind of gave up once we moved in, like, well, nothing’s gonna happen. Now we have nothing,” said Lillie. She says they had lived there for three years.

A family that could use a break. They tell TV5 in the last six months, they’ve lost multiple loved ones.

“So, I feel like they were there. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for our fallen ones. They definitely gave us the old Golden Road out of the house. That’s insane. It’s crazy,” said Joe.

Since the fire, a family member has started a GoFundMe as they try to decide what comes next for them and their three sons.

“A lot of hard work gone, but I mean, hard work can still happen. We still got our kids, and we still got our family, and the love is strong as ever. Can’t replace it,” said Joe.

The GoFundMe page for the families can be found here.

We should also note they credit working smoke detectors in their home for saving their lives.

