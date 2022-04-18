Advertisement

Sen Collins making 1st public appearance after COVID-19

(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH, Maine (AP) — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is making her first public appearance since contracting COVID-19.

The Maine Republican is visiting Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works with the the Navy’s top officer on Monday.

She and Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, are touring the future USS Carl Levin and visiting crew members.

The visit comes little more than a week after shipyard President Dirk Lesko abruptly resigned.

No reason was given for his departure.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor house fire
Fire destroys Bangor home
Deputies were called to an area near Memorial Elementary School for reports of a person riding...
New Gloucester man accused of impersonating an officer
An autistic teenager who went missing in California in 2019 was recently found in Utah.
Missing California teen found safe in Utah years later
Arriving flights that delay to an arrival time after 10:30 p.m. will either cancel or delay...
Portland Jetport runway closes for nearly 2 months
Motorcycle Crash generic
Two people hospitalized after moose versus motorcycle crash in Oxford County

Latest News

Coronavirus hospital statistics for Monday, April 18, 2022.
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly
Gas prices
Gas prices continue to decline in Maine
Gavel
Supreme Court denies Penobscot appeals over river regulation
Arriving flights that delay to an arrival time after 10:30 p.m. will either cancel or delay...
Portland Jetport runway closes for nearly 2 months