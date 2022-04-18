Sen Collins making 1st public appearance after COVID-19

BATH, Maine (AP) — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is making her first public appearance since contracting COVID-19.

The Maine Republican is visiting Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works with the the Navy’s top officer on Monday.

She and Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, are touring the future USS Carl Levin and visiting crew members.

The visit comes little more than a week after shipyard President Dirk Lesko abruptly resigned.

No reason was given for his departure.

