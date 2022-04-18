Rain, Snow & Strong Winds Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to move to our east this evening. This will allow clouds to increase overnight ahead of our next system for Tuesday. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s & 40s with winds shifting out of the ESE at 10-20 mph.

An area of low pressure over the Great Lakes will transfer energy to another low over the Mid-Atlantic. This Mid-Atlantic low will strengthen as it moves northwards reaching parts of New England tonight. The track of the low has shifted slightly farther to the west, this will keep most of the region on the warm sector of the storm. Precipitation will start over southern & western locations early Tuesday morning. The Mountains & north will have snow to start and will then change to a mix and eventually rain by late morning into the afternoon. For areas south of Dover-Foxcroft & Lincoln, during the onset of the precipitation, snow & sleet will be possible briefly before changing over to all rain. Along the coast, rain should be expected for the duration of the event. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the 40s & low 50s.

First Alert Weather Day For Tuesday. Strong winds, heavy rain & snow are all possible during the day. (WABI)

Rain will be heavy at times during the morning and early afternoon and will gradually taper off & become lighter by mid to late afternoon. Rainfall totals will be highest across MidCoast and Downeast communities where some spots could see 1-3″+. Localized areas of flooding will be possible. For everyone else, rainfall totals will taper off as you go inland with totals north & west of I-95 expected to be less than an inch.

Heavy rain is expected late Tuesday morning into the mid afternoon. Highest rainfall totals will be from MidCoast to Coastal Downeast. Totals there could reach up to 3". (WABI)

Heavy wet snow can be expected for areas north of Dover-Foxcroft & Lincoln during the morning hours on Tuesday before changing over to all rain. Snowfall totals will be highest in the higher elevations where some spots could see up to 5″. Most will average around 1-3″ with the totals decreasing as you move towards the Interstate.

Snow is expected across the north before changing to all rain. Totals will be the highest in the higher terrain where up to 4-5" will be possible. Most will average around 1-3" north of Dover-Foxcroft & Lincoln. (WABI)

Strong winds will be a big concern with this storm. Winds will be mostly out of the ESE with the strongest winds expected during the late morning and lasting through midafternoon. Areas north & west of I-95 can expect winds gusts up to 40 mph, south & east of I-95, gusts could reach 40-50 mph. The strongest winds will be from MidCoast to Coastal Downeast. This is where gusts could reach up to 65 mph. A High Wind Warning has been issued for these locations. Scattered power outages will be possible along with the potential for flooding due to storm surge.

Strongest winds out of ESE on Tuesday will be along the Coast. Gusts could reach up to 65 mph and could cause power outages. A High Winds Warning has been issued along the coast. (WABI)

The low will move to our north Tuesday evening. As it does so, conditions will dry out and winds will die down slightly. Some rain & snow showers will be possible into early Wednesday morning as winds shift out of the WNW. Sunshine will return on Wednesday along with highs in the 40s & 50s. It will still be breezy as WNW winds will gust up to 40 mph at times.

Another low will pass to our north on Thursday. This will bring more clouds and the chance of afternoon showers to the region. After Thursday, conditions will be much quieter through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain & snow showers arriving in the west late. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s. Winds becoming east/southeasterly at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Rain along the coast with a mixture of rain & snow inland. Precipitation will be heavy at times ending from west to east during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s & low 50s. Winds out of the ESE will be strongest along the coast with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Inland areas can expect gusts up to 45 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing sunshine with rain/snow showers possible over the north in the morning. Highs in the 40s & 50s. Breezy WNW wind with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds during the late morning. Showers possible during the afternoon & evening. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s and some low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

