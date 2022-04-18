Advertisement

Group of Mainers celebrate Patriots’ Day

A group of Mainers took to the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge to wave the stars and stripes to...
A group of Mainers took to the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge to wave the stars and stripes to celebrate the day.(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you crossed the Penobscot River Monday, you may have seen some people out celebrating Patriots’ Day.

A group of Mainers took to the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge to wave the stars and stripes to celebrate the day.

The holiday commemorates the battle of Lexington and Concord which was fought in the early days of the American Revolution in 1775.

For these proud Americans, they were excited to come out and show the colors.

”I’m very thankful that they get the opportunity to do this, to share that patriotism with the passerbys. Drive time is always a good time even on holiday. We’re all patriots, it’s really important to be able to get out as a group and display our patriotism,” said Dick Campbell, organizer.

This is the 115th Patriots’ Day in the state of Maine which proclaimed the holiday back in 1907.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Brewer
Man injured in crash in Brewer
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say
Coronavirus hospital statistics for Monday, April 18, 2022.
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly
Air Force One is expected to land at the Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth around...
President Biden visiting Maine border

Latest News

The moratorium blocks the creation of any low-barrier homeless shelters through September.
Lewiston city council passes homeless shelter moratorium
Officials say four occupants were involved, and all were taken to the hospital with moderate to...
4 hospitalized after head-on crash in Livermore Tuesday
Josie and Aubrey
Richmond girls collect food donations in order to help others
Maine State House
Bill to improve Guard response to sexual abuse becomes law
Voting
Maine receiving new central voter registration system