Group of Mainers celebrate Patriots’ Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you crossed the Penobscot River Monday, you may have seen some people out celebrating Patriots’ Day.

A group of Mainers took to the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge to wave the stars and stripes to celebrate the day.

The holiday commemorates the battle of Lexington and Concord which was fought in the early days of the American Revolution in 1775.

For these proud Americans, they were excited to come out and show the colors.

”I’m very thankful that they get the opportunity to do this, to share that patriotism with the passerbys. Drive time is always a good time even on holiday. We’re all patriots, it’s really important to be able to get out as a group and display our patriotism,” said Dick Campbell, organizer.

This is the 115th Patriots’ Day in the state of Maine which proclaimed the holiday back in 1907.

