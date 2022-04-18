Good Will-Hinckley president to become principal at China Primary School

HINCKLEY, Maine (WABI) - After two stints at Good Will-Hinckley totaling more than 20 years, Robert Moody is moving on.

Moody is the current president/executive director.

He will become the principal at China Primary School in RSU 18, a career he is familiar with.

He had previously served as principal at Windsor Elementary School.

Moody has been back at Good Will-Hinckley for nine years now.

He told us he feels much better leaving the institution knowing they have a sustainable model in place and hopes they will continue to expand programs and offer more services to kids.

Moody says Good Will-Hinckley will always be family.

“I’m going to message them every day. They are family, and I’ll be with them no matter what. So, it’s going to be hard. Just like it was hard when I left the first time. When we left Windsor, it was hard. But I could start a new family in China. I’m excited about that. But it’s gonna be hard. We’re not being with them every day,” said Moody.

Moody has been involved in education for over 33 years.

His tenure with Good Will-Hinckley ends in July.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.