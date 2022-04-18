Gas prices continue to decline in Maine
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices are on the decline in Maine.
According to GasBuddy, the average price per gallon in the state has fallen nearly 3 cents in the past week.
That average now stands at $4.06 per gallon.
That’s 14 cents lower than a month ago and $1.28 higher than a year ago.
The national average has fallen nearly 4 cents in the past week to $4.06 a gallon.
