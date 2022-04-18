Advertisement

Gas prices continue to decline in Maine

Gas prices
Gas prices(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices are on the decline in Maine.

According to GasBuddy, the average price per gallon in the state has fallen nearly 3 cents in the past week.

That average now stands at $4.06 per gallon.

That’s 14 cents lower than a month ago and $1.28 higher than a year ago.

The national average has fallen nearly 4 cents in the past week to $4.06 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor house fire
Fire destroys Bangor home
Deputies were called to an area near Memorial Elementary School for reports of a person riding...
New Gloucester man accused of impersonating an officer
An autistic teenager who went missing in California in 2019 was recently found in Utah.
Missing California teen found safe in Utah years later
Arriving flights that delay to an arrival time after 10:30 p.m. will either cancel or delay...
Portland Jetport runway closes for nearly 2 months
Motorcycle Crash generic
Two people hospitalized after moose versus motorcycle crash in Oxford County

Latest News

Coronavirus hospital statistics for Monday, April 18, 2022.
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly
Gavel
Supreme Court denies Penobscot appeals over river regulation
Sen Collins making 1st public appearance after COVID-19
Arriving flights that delay to an arrival time after 10:30 p.m. will either cancel or delay...
Portland Jetport runway closes for nearly 2 months