Colby College roadwork begins this week

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - If you drive around Colby College in Waterville on a regular basis, take note.

Roadwork beings on Tuesday that will affect traffic.

A large portion of Mayflower Hill Drive between the south entrance to the campus and the Museum of Art is in poor condition and needs repaving.

The road work will be carried out in three stages.

The first phase which begins on Tuesday will include road rebuilding, drainage adjustment, and base paving.

The second phase is road resurfacing, and the last phase will include installation of bike lanes, curbing and final striping.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of May.

Colby College will provide advance notice of road closures and detour options during construction.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.