Advertisement

Boston airport terminal evacuated over video game console

People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an...
People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an evacuation.(Source: Courtesy Christine Pierson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console briefly disrupted Easter travel at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration agents screened a checked bag with a potentially suspicious item inside.

As a precaution, some passengers were evacuated from the terminal.

However, after the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad took a closer look, they realized it was a PlayStation video game console that looked a little battered with age.

After that confirmation, things went back to normal at the terminal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Brewer
Man injured in crash in Brewer
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say
Coronavirus hospital statistics for Monday, April 18, 2022.
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly
Air Force One is expected to land at the Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth around...
President Biden visiting Maine border

Latest News

A viral video of a little boy being taken into custody and put into a patrol in New York has...
8-year-old detained by police in New York
The moratorium blocks the creation of any low-barrier homeless shelters through September.
Lewiston city council passes homeless shelter moratorium
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say
Julian Assange has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to...
Judge sends Julian Assange extradition decision to UK government
Trenches and firing positions sit in the highly radioactive soil adjacent to the Chernobyl...
Russia’s Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk ‘nightmare’