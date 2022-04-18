Bangor Drive-In closes indefinitely
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A historic Bangor business has closed its doors for the second time.
Partners of the Bangor Drive-In announced Friday that it will close indefinitely.
The drive-in first opened in 1950 and closed in 1985, before reopening in 2015.
Partner Carol Epstein called it a difficult decision but “the right time” for it, saying it was not a profitable business before the pandemic, but stayed open to provide a safe option for movies and events like graduations.
She also cited the changing landscape of the film industry as part of the decision.
