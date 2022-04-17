Advertisement

Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle

Two teens are being praised after coming to the rescue of a man trapped in a crashed and burning car in New Hampshire. (SOURCE: WMUR)
By Scott Cook
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON, N.H. (WMUR) – Teen brothers Vincent and Jake Heck were traveling with their family from Hillsborough to Maryland to enjoy the holiday weekend.

They left bright and early Friday morning and when passing through Nelson, New Hampshire, they witnessed a pickup truck swerve off of Route 9 and crash into a large rock.

“I immediately told my mom to pull over and before she even stopped the vehicle I jumped right out and ran over,” Vincent Heck said.

Vincent Heck, 19, rushed to the driver’s side door where he found a man unconscious.

Jake Heck, 16, checked the back of the truck for any passengers before helping his brother carry the man away from the smoking truck.

“The car, literally 5 to 10 seconds after I got him out, the car went all up in flames,” Vincent Heck said.

The teens then carried the man further away from the burning vehicle and used CPR techniques to open his airways so he could breathe better before paramedics arrived.

“By the time I got there, the vehicle was fully engulfed and if that individual was still in there, that individual would never have survived the incident,” Nelson Fire Chief Joseph Sarcione said.

Melissa Heck, the mother of the teens, said she is very proud of their actions.

“They did a great job and worked very good as a team,” she said. “It’s nice to see that.”

Praise for the teens has poured in from fire and police departments across the state, but the brothers don’t consider their own actions to be heroic.

“I consider my brother a hero,” Jack Heck said. “I did what I could do. If it wasn’t for my brother getting him out of that car, he would not have survived. I was not fast enough to get him out of the car.”

“I just think I was doing what any normal human being would do,” Vincent Heck said. “I just hope somebody would do the same for me.”

Copyright 2022 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Two families living there trying to figure out what comes next.
‘Still got our family and the love is strong as ever’: fire destroys Bangor home, owners wonder what’s next
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Arriving flights that delay to an arrival time after 10:30 p.m. will either cancel or delay...
Portland Jetport runway closes for nearly 2 months
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say

Latest News

A toddler was pricked by a dirty and potentially dangerous suspected drug needle left in a...
Toddler pricked by dirty needle found on changing table in public bathroom
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, center, accuses police of 'escalation' in misdemeanor...
Crump: Shooting of Lyoya an 'execution'
Maine State House
Governor signs bill to boost Maine’s aerospace industry
Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Police: Dad stabs toddler during pursuit, tells officers he feared relatives would abuse son