Thomas College hosts 6th annual Mud Run

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of Maine families gathered at Thomas College for its 6th annual Mud Run in Waterville.

Thomas college hosted its 6th annual Dirty Dog Mud Run Saturday, its first since the pandemic.

“The trails are beautiful, and anybody can do it. You can walk it or run it,” said Hildy Curatl, Mud Run participant.

The 5K run and mini obstacle course that included wall climbing and crawling through the mud, is what brought hundreds of Mainers together,

including Bill Combs who said he saw his son for the first time in several months.

“It was great to see him but to so something like this together, it even better,” said Combs, Mud Run participant.

The proud father said his son, Thomas, had been away on military duty and is grateful to run this course with him and the rest of the family.

“He’s really pushed himself all through school and even after school, he continues to meet the challenges and he makes me very proud,” said Combs.

The course is also a special place for this grand father, as he honored his grand daughter Haylee, who isn’t with us anymore.

“Haylee was an inspiration to many young people. She loved everybody. She was an inspiration in the horse world,” said Dale Cummings, grandfather of Haylee Cummings.

He says he remembers cheering Haylee on for her first Mud Run.

Haylee loved the mud run, she did it with her father the first year.

Now, he cheers for the participants each year, because he sees his grand daughter Haylee in all of them.

“What a wonderful bunch of young people. I see so much happy and I thank God that I’m here and able to see so much happy and hopefully be here for many more runs to come,” said Cummings.

