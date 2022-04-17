Advertisement

Thomas College hosts 6th annual Mud Run

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of Maine families gathered at Thomas College for its 6th annual Mud Run in Waterville.

Thomas college hosted its 6th annual Dirty Dog Mud Run Saturday, its first since the pandemic.

“The trails are beautiful, and anybody can do it. You can walk it or run it,” said Hildy Curatl, Mud Run participant.

The 5K run and mini obstacle course that included wall climbing and crawling through the mud, is what brought hundreds of Mainers together,

including Bill Combs who said he saw his son for the first time in several months.

“It was great to see him but to so something like this together, it even better,” said Combs, Mud Run participant.

The proud father said his son, Thomas, had been away on military duty and is grateful to run this course with him and the rest of the family.

“He’s really pushed himself all through school and even after school, he continues to meet the challenges and he makes me very proud,” said Combs.

The course is also a special place for this grand father, as he honored his grand daughter Haylee, who isn’t with us anymore.

“Haylee was an inspiration to many young people. She loved everybody. She was an inspiration in the horse world,” said Dale Cummings, grandfather of Haylee Cummings.

He says he remembers cheering Haylee on for her first Mud Run.

Haylee loved the mud run, she did it with her father the first year.

Now, he cheers for the participants each year, because he sees his grand daughter Haylee in all of them.

“What a wonderful bunch of young people. I see so much happy and I thank God that I’m here and able to see so much happy and hopefully be here for many more runs to come,” said Cummings.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Man dies after being ejected from car during rollover crash in China
WABI TV5′s broadcast of the race will run on Saturday from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
55th Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race set to add to event’s storied history
Motorcycle Crash generic
Two people hospitalized after moose versus motorcycle crash in Oxford County
Two people are facing charges after a drug seizure at a home in Searsmont.
Two arrested, $8K worth of cocaine seized in Searsmont

Latest News

Mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain/snow showers
The Maine to Ukraine fundraiser took place Saturday at the Augusta Armory, with the goal of...
Maine to Ukraine fundraiser raises relief money in Augusta
Deputies were called to an area near Memorial Elementary School for reports of a person riding...
New Gloucester man accused of impersonating an officer
Easter Bunny makes guest appearance in Brewer
Bangor Area Recovery Network springs into the holidays