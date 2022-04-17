Newburgh community fundraises for inclusive playground

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) -Snow flurries did not stop some Mainers from fundraising on Easter.

Mainely Money Pits and other organizations held their second playground meet Sunday.

They are raising money to build an inclusive playground across the street from the Bread of Life Community Church.

All proceeds and donations went to the playground project.

Organizers are looking to provide something that everyone can enjoy.

“Feels great, I mean knowing people were on the radar. People see a great cause for the kids. Allowing children to be able to play all together,” said Benjamin Herbest, Pastor.

“Kids are always trying to find somewhere to play that they’re not bullied. They can just go out and have a good time. The handicap accessible part of it was kind of my big push. Knowing that it did not matter the disability or the ability of the child. They were going to be able to have fun,” said Michael Buzzell, Event Coordinator.

Blueneck Motorsports’ next community event will be a “Wings and Wheels” car show on June 11 at Dewitt Field in Old Town.

Be the match will be on-site conducting stem cell donor swabbing.

All proceeds from that event will go to the Maine Veterans Project.

