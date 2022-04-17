Advertisement

New Gloucester man accused of impersonating an officer

Deputies were called to an area near Memorial Elementary School for reports of a person riding...
Deputies were called to an area near Memorial Elementary School for reports of a person riding a motorcycle, displaying a badge and claiming to be a police officer.(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WMTW) - A New Gloucester man is being held without bail following an incident where, investigators say, he claimed to be a police officer.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Lavigne, 31, was arrested Saturday and charged with violating conditions of release, terrorizing and impersonating a public servant.

Deputies were called to an area near Memorial Elementary School around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a man causing a disturbance with volunteers cleaning the athletic fields.

Responders say Lavigne left the scene before they arrived.

Shortly after, investigators say Lavigne was taken into custody when deputies and a state trooper found Lavigne in the woods where his motorcycle had become stuck.

The sheriff’s office said Lavigne was out on four sets of bail conditions for previous criminal charges.

The agency said they’re aware of social media posts regarding similar situations in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Man dies after being ejected from car during rollover crash in China
WABI TV5′s broadcast of the race will run on Saturday from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
55th Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race set to add to event’s storied history
Motorcycle Crash generic
Two people hospitalized after moose versus motorcycle crash in Oxford County
Two people are facing charges after a drug seizure at a home in Searsmont.
Two arrested, $8K worth of cocaine seized in Searsmont

Latest News

Mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain/snow showers
The Maine to Ukraine fundraiser took place Saturday at the Augusta Armory, with the goal of...
Maine to Ukraine fundraiser raises relief money in Augusta
6th annual Dirty Dog Mud Run
Thomas College hosts 6th annual Mud Run
Easter Bunny makes guest appearance in Brewer
Bangor Area Recovery Network springs into the holidays