New Gloucester man accused of impersonating an officer

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WMTW) - A New Gloucester man is being held without bail following an incident where, investigators say, he claimed to be a police officer.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Lavigne, 31, was arrested Saturday and charged with violating conditions of release, terrorizing and impersonating a public servant.

Deputies were called to an area near Memorial Elementary School around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a man causing a disturbance with volunteers cleaning the athletic fields.

Responders say Lavigne left the scene before they arrived.

Shortly after, investigators say Lavigne was taken into custody when deputies and a state trooper found Lavigne in the woods where his motorcycle had become stuck.

The sheriff’s office said Lavigne was out on four sets of bail conditions for previous criminal charges.

The agency said they’re aware of social media posts regarding similar situations in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.