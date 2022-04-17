Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers today, storm on Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system that brought us rain overnight is pulling away. The state will still have the chance for some isolated rain and snow showers through the day, but otherwise conditions will be mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the low 40s to low 50s.

Monday looks to be one of the best days this week. Mostly sunny conditions are expected with highs in the 50s.

A First Alert Day is in effect for inland locations on Tuesday. Rain and accumulating snow are possible as a low passes through the region. Snow amounts will depend on the track of the low. No snow accumulations are expected along the coast, up to 2″ will be possible along and near the interstate, 2-4″ will be possible in western and northern Maine and 4″+ in the Rangeley and mountain areas of far western Maine. Precipitation will start early Tuesday morning and continue through late Tuesday night. In addition to precipitation, there will be a period in the late morning through early afternoon when wind gusts could exceed 40 mph. Highs on Tuesday will reach the 40s but drop into the 30s Tuesday night.

Tuesday's storm (WABI)

The low will pull away on Wednesday and the area will see some sunshine. Highs will climb back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another system will pass over the state later this week. A few showers are possible on Thursday, but Friday looks drier. Highs will mainly be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain/snow showers possible. Highs 42-51°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear. Lows 30-35°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 48-56°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain, snow and wind. Highs 39-49°. East wind 10-20 mph with 40+ mph gusts.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs 44-53°. West wind 15-25+ mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with possible showers. Highs 49-54°. South wind 5-15 mph.

