Maine to Ukraine fundraiser raises relief money in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine to Ukraine fundraiser took place Saturday at the Augusta Armory, with the goal of raising $10,000 towards Ukrainian relief efforts.

Twenty-eight Maine vendors took part in the fundraiser, with all donating at least half of their proceeds to Foursquare Disaster Relief.

Organizers say the event was originally supposed to be a two-person online fundraiser, but it took off after word spread.

“It came about from me contacting Jacki Medeiros with Pampered Chef for just the two of us to do an event to raise money,” said Amy MacDonald, one of the event organizers. “And then this light bulb moment hit me, and I thought, ‘why don’t we just ask a couple of other people?’ And we started inviting people and this is what it’s turned out to be.”

MacDonald says the event shows that every little bit can matter in a larger fight.

“We’ve had people that have donated $10 because that’s what they have available,” MacDonald said. “And we had one person that donated $500 this morning just because. So every small amount adds up and creates this huge movement.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.