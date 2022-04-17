Maine, home of high preschool expulsion, looks to fix that

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature is looking to cut down on suspensions and expulsions of students during early childhood.

Maine has the second-highest rate of preschool student expulsion in the country.

The Legislature is considering a bill that would expand a pilot program that’s already in use in half the state’s counties.

The program makes mental health and child development consultants available to teachers, child care providers and parents.

A bill before the Legislature would take it statewide.

Both houses of the Legislature have approved the proposal and it faces further votes before enactment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.