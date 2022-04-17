Advertisement

Maine, home of high preschool expulsion, looks to fix that

Maine has the second-highest rate of preschool student expulsion in the country.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature is looking to cut down on suspensions and expulsions of students during early childhood.

The Legislature is considering a bill that would expand a pilot program that’s already in use in half the state’s counties.

The program makes mental health and child development consultants available to teachers, child care providers and parents.

A bill before the Legislature would take it statewide.

Both houses of the Legislature have approved the proposal and it faces further votes before enactment.

