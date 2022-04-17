Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 100 over holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations this holiday weekend.

As of Sunday morning, 91 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down nine from Saturday.

15 are in critical care, down two from Saturday.

Three people are on ventilators.

More than 2,700 new vaccinations were administered Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected Tuesday.

