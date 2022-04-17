Advertisement

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 100 over holiday weekend

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations this holiday weekend.

As of Sunday morning, 91 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down nine from Saturday.

15 are in critical care, down two from Saturday.

Three people are on ventilators.

More than 2,700 new vaccinations were administered Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected Tuesday.

