Local churches celebrate Easter Sunday

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Religious communities around the state celebrated the Easter holiday on Sunday.

The holiday symbolizes new life and for Pastor Dubois he says it’s very natural for Easter to come at a time where people are starting to return to a feeling of normality.

“As the pandemic seems to be waning, although there are still some issues of that. People have responded to that by saying okay, it’s time to live again. It’s time to live again,” said Pastor Dubois who gave a service at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Bangor.

Easter is also a time for community. Such was the case for Maine Coast Baptist Church in Ellsworth who came together for a community potluck before attending mass.

“We’re having people come out and and just celebrate Easter breakfast with us and getting ready for resurrection day was just was wonderful. So it was a good service in the morning for breakfast and it’ll be a good service now,” said Joshua Radel, a member of the Maine Coast Baptist Church.

Even if these different denominations celebrate Easter differently, they were all so excited to enjoy the day.

“We’re just grateful that people really heard that call of God to come and join us today and celebrate the Lord’s resurrection,” Pastor Dubois added.

