Fire destroys Bangor home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Bangor family is without a home after a fire destroyed it early Saturday morning.

It happened around midnight on the Finson Road.

Bangor Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Chandler Corriveau says it took multiple crews about a half-hour to get the mobile home fire under control.

He says no one was injured, and that everyone made it out safely thanks to working smoke detectors.

The fire marshal’s office is now looking for a cause.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help replace what was lost in the fire.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.