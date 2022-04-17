Advertisement

Fire destroys Bangor home

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Bangor family is without a home after a fire destroyed it early Saturday morning.

It happened around midnight on the Finson Road.

Bangor Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Chandler Corriveau says it took multiple crews about a half-hour to get the mobile home fire under control.

He says no one was injured, and that everyone made it out safely thanks to working smoke detectors.

The fire marshal’s office is now looking for a cause.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help replace what was lost in the fire.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to an area near Memorial Elementary School for reports of a person riding...
New Gloucester man accused of impersonating an officer
An autistic teenager who went missing in California in 2019 was recently found in Utah.
Missing California teen found safe in Utah years later
Arriving flights that delay to an arrival time after 10:30 p.m. will either cancel or delay...
Portland Jetport runway closes for nearly 2 months
Motorcycle Crash generic
Two people hospitalized after moose versus motorcycle crash in Oxford County

Latest News

Coronavirus hospital statistics for Monday, April 18, 2022.
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly
Gas prices
Gas prices continue to decline in Maine
Gavel
Supreme Court denies Penobscot appeals over river regulation
Sen Collins making 1st public appearance after COVID-19
Arriving flights that delay to an arrival time after 10:30 p.m. will either cancel or delay...
Portland Jetport runway closes for nearly 2 months