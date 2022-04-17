Advertisement

Bangor Area Recovery Network springs into the holidays

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Easter Bunny came out early for some in Brewer on Saturday.

Bangor Area Recovery Network hosted a Spring Out of Winter event Saturday afternoon.

Kids enjoyed an egg hunt, face-painting, games, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

This was a free event, but they wouldn’t turn down donations to help support the BARN.

Just a great way to bring the community together during the holidays.

“Bangor Area Recovery Network means a lot to me. It has been a big process of my own recovery. I know that myself included have children and I know how important it is to be able to have types of events like this. A free event for people to come and do the egg hunt and to see our children’s smiling faces,” said Erica Oliveira, Community Outreach Specialist.

For more information, visit bangorrecovery.org.

