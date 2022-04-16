Advertisement

Two people hospitalized after moose versus motorcycle crash in Oxford County

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDOVER, Maine (WABI) - Two people are recovering in the hospital with serious injuries after their motorcycle they were driving, crashed into a moose in Andover.

The crash happened on Elm Street just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The names of the man and woman involved have not been released.

We’re told the moose has not yet been found.

The Maine Warden Service has been notified.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Man dies after being ejected from car during rollover crash in China
WABI TV5′s broadcast of the race will run on Saturday from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
55th Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race set to add to event’s storied history
Two people are facing charges after a drug seizure at a home in Searsmont.
Two arrested, $8K worth of cocaine seized in Searsmont

Latest News

Mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain/snow showers
The Maine to Ukraine fundraiser took place Saturday at the Augusta Armory, with the goal of...
Maine to Ukraine fundraiser raises relief money in Augusta
Deputies were called to an area near Memorial Elementary School for reports of a person riding...
New Gloucester man accused of impersonating an officer
6th annual Dirty Dog Mud Run
Thomas College hosts 6th annual Mud Run
Easter Bunny makes guest appearance in Brewer
Bangor Area Recovery Network springs into the holidays