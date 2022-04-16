Two people hospitalized after moose versus motorcycle crash in Oxford County

ANDOVER, Maine (WABI) - Two people are recovering in the hospital with serious injuries after their motorcycle they were driving, crashed into a moose in Andover.

The crash happened on Elm Street just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The names of the man and woman involved have not been released.

We’re told the moose has not yet been found.

The Maine Warden Service has been notified.

