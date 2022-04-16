Silver Alert issued for Holden man

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department has issued a silver alert for a Holden man.

66-year-old Randy Carver was last seen at his residence on Moon Avenue in Holden at the beginning of the week.

Carver is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing baggy clothes.

Officials say Carver has dementia, and was last seen on foot.

If you see Carver or have information, you are asked to call 9-1-1, or 624-7076 extension 9.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.