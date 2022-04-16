Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Holden man

66-year-old Randy Carver was last seen at his residence on Moon Avenue in Holden at the beginning of the week.
66-year-old Randy Carver was last seen at his residence on Moon Avenue in Holden at the beginning of the week.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department has issued a silver alert for a Holden man.

66-year-old Randy Carver was last seen at his residence on Moon Avenue in Holden at the beginning of the week.

Carver is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing baggy clothes.

Officials say Carver has dementia, and was last seen on foot.

If you see Carver or have information, you are asked to call 9-1-1, or 624-7076 extension 9.

