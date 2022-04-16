Rain tonight, trending drier on Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Steadier rain is expected tonight as a low moves up the coast. Rain may change over to snow in some areas Sunday morning as temperatures drop near freezing. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Rain accumulations of over 0.5″ are possible along the interstate.

The low will move away and high pressure will start to move in on Easter Sunday. Conditions will be drier; however, a few showers are still possible. Highs will be mostly in the 40s.

Monday looks to be one of the best days this week. Mostly sunny conditions are expected with highs in the low 50s.

A First Alert Day is in effect for inland locations on Tuesday. Rain and accumulating snow are possible as the low passes through the region. Snow amounts will depend on the track of the low. Precipitation will start Tuesday morning and continue through Wednesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will reach the 40s but drop into the 30s Tuesday night. The low will pull away on Wednesday and the area will see some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will climb back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another system will pass over the state later this week. A few showers are possible on Thursday, but Friday looks drier. Highs will mainly be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TONIGHT: Rain. Lows 32-38°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows 43-53°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 48-56°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain and snow showers. Highs 44-50°. East wind 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and snow showers early, then partly sunny. Highs 45-54°. West wind 10-20+ mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with possible showers. Highs 49-55°. South wind 5-15 mph.

