Man dies after being ejected from car during rollover crash in China

CHINA, Maine (WABI) - A Winslow man has died following a rollover crash in China.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the Neck Road.

Police say the passenger, 63-year-old Peter Fernald Jr., was killed after being ejected from the car.

He was flown to a Bangor hospital where he later died from his injuries.

We’re told the driver, 48-year-old Bruce Bourget of China, was taken to an Augusta hospital with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

