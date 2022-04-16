Advertisement

Man dies after being ejected from car during rollover crash in China

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA, Maine (WABI) - A Winslow man has died following a rollover crash in China.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the Neck Road.

Police say the passenger, 63-year-old Peter Fernald Jr., was killed after being ejected from the car.

He was flown to a Bangor hospital where he later died from his injuries.

We’re told the driver, 48-year-old Bruce Bourget of China, was taken to an Augusta hospital with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WABI TV5′s broadcast of the race will run on Saturday from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
55th Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race set to add to event’s storied history
Motorcycle Crash generic
Two people hospitalized after moose versus motorcycle crash in Oxford County
Two people are facing charges after a drug seizure at a home in Searsmont.
Two arrested, $8K worth of cocaine seized in Searsmont

Latest News

Mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain/snow showers
The Maine to Ukraine fundraiser took place Saturday at the Augusta Armory, with the goal of...
Maine to Ukraine fundraiser raises relief money in Augusta
Deputies were called to an area near Memorial Elementary School for reports of a person riding...
New Gloucester man accused of impersonating an officer
6th annual Dirty Dog Mud Run
Thomas College hosts 6th annual Mud Run
Easter Bunny makes guest appearance in Brewer
Bangor Area Recovery Network springs into the holidays