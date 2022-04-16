Maine CDC reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped slightly in the last 24 hours.

The Maine CDC says 100 people are in the hospital with the virus - down one from Friday.

17 are in critical care, also down one from Friday.

Three people are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 440 new cases of the virus Saturday.

There are no new deaths to report.

According to the Maine CDC, more than 4,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered Friday.

