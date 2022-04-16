Hundreds race down the Kenduskeag in annual race

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The biggest river race of the year was back with 670 people racing down the Kenduskeag as supporters across several towns cheered them on.

The race that went from Kenduskeag to Bangor welcomed people from a range of experience levels.

“If we knew how to paddle a boat we’d be all set,” exclaimed one racer who paddled down the stream.

From start to finish was a grueling 16-and-a-half-mile course featuring some daring rapids.

“I don’t really exercise all that much. And I don’t paddle for, you know, three, four consecutive hours at a time. So this was certainly draining my stamina and I’m going to feel it tomorrow,” said Zack Disilvestro of Windham, Maine.

Through the exhausting course a passionate crowd stretching across the Kenduskeag kept the racers going.

“There’s really nothing to compare to it. (Whenever) you’re getting near a road or near somebody’s backyard there are people out there cheering. And it just it adds so much to the event to see how much the community has bought into it,” stated Eric Jones of Granby Connecticut.

Despite this being a race it doesn’t mean that everyone is fighting for first.

“For the next year we thought if you can’t be fast...be funny,” a member of Team Gumby stated about the decision made decades ago to sail with a giant inflatable Gumby.

Although this was the biggest race of the year, the river racing season is slated to continue into the fall.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.