F.O.L.K.S work to clean up Kenduskeag trail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The month of April is known as Earth Month and one group in Bangor is doing their part to look after mother nature.

The Friends of the Lower Kenduskeag otherwise known as FOLKS held their first workday of the year on Saturday working on the Kenduskeag stream trail.

They collected litter and trimmed invasive species to make the trail a more enjoyable place to be.

“It’s a beautiful trail. We should respect the earth we want to keep the water as clean as possible to keep the area safe for the little ones. We come up here hiking, we all own dogs. We come on here a lot for jogging and walking the park so it’s just nice to have our area well taken care of,” said Imke Jandreau of Bangor.

Volunteers on hand noted that while it’s important to help take care of nature during Earth month, keeping the planet clean is important year-round.

