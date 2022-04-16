Bill to address housing crisis advances in Maine Legislature

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Senate has advanced a proposal to boost affordable housing through zoning reform amid a housing shortage.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau’s bill would allow property owners to build accessory dwelling units in residential areas and allow up to two units on a lot zoned for single-family housing.

Proponents say the bill is a step toward addressing a housing crisis.

The House approved the bill, 78-51, on Thursday and the Maine Senate followed up with a 20-13 vote on Friday. More votes are necessary.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.