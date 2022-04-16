Bill to address housing crisis advances in Maine Legislature
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Senate has advanced a proposal to boost affordable housing through zoning reform amid a housing shortage.
House Speaker Ryan Fecteau’s bill would allow property owners to build accessory dwelling units in residential areas and allow up to two units on a lot zoned for single-family housing.
Proponents say the bill is a step toward addressing a housing crisis.
The House approved the bill, 78-51, on Thursday and the Maine Senate followed up with a 20-13 vote on Friday. More votes are necessary.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.