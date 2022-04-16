Belfast community dinner benefits McCrum Plant employees

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three weeks since the Penobscot McCrum Potato Processing Plant in Belfast was destroyed in a fire.

Friday, residents came together in a benefit dinner for those affected.

The Steel Guardians Motorcycle Club hosted a spaghetti dinner at the Belfast Area High School.

Dinner was by donation, serving up more than 300 pounds of pasta.

The event also featured a silent auction of items donated by community members.

Organizers say the event speaks volumes about the Belfast community.

“This is Maine, this is Belfast, Maine. It’s the greatest community on the midcoast right here,” said former Belfast Mayor Walter Ash. “And people pull together when times are up, I couldn’t be more proud of this committee than I am right now.”

“It was a community involvement. So this might’ve been our idea, but it wouldn’t be happening without everybody else,” said Steel Guardians MC Secretary Liza Clark.

The money will be donated to the Keep the Faith Fund and go to the 138 people who lost their jobs as a result of the fire.

