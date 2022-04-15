Student research shines at University of Maine Student Symposium

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine in Orono held its annual Student Symposium at the Field House and Memorial Gym on Friday.

This was an opportunity for students from a diverse field of disciplines to share their research with the public.

“I’m just very fascinated about the medical field. I want to do something beyond myself to try to advance the medical field. So, this project was perfect for me where I get to work on finding a cure for a disease,” said University of Maine senior Amanda Sandbert.

Whether it was presenting on the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence or working to reduce the infections of a virus, these students were happy to finally present their work in person.

“I was a junior in high school when COVID hit so I’ve been doing a lot of science for a long time and haven’t been able to share it in any other way other than a zoom presentation,” said first year student Alison Kueck.

It’s also a chance for the students to see what their peers have been working on, too.

“I’m so proud to be among so many great student researchers right here. There are such amazing things going on at the university. And I wish I could spend time with each one of these presenters and hear all about their research,” stated the 2022 University of Maine salutatorian Maxwell Burtis.

These presentations were the culmination of a great deal of research.

“In the past two semesters it’s been a lot of time and energy that I put into it, sometimes at the expense of my classes. So, to finally be able to present it here, in front of some real people is great. It’s very rewarding,” said senior Zachary Doherty.

