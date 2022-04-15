Park Loop opens in Acadia, as officials offer tips for travel there

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - The sections of Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park that have been closed for the winter opened back up Friday to mark the unofficial start of the 2022 season.

That means the entrance to the Cadillac Mountain Summit Road is also now open to the public.

Whether they planned it or if it was by happy accident, visitors to Acadia National Park took full advantage of having Park Loop Road open Friday, and Park Spokesperson Katie Liming has a few tips for visitors planning to make the trip there this season.

Starting with the trails.

“A lot of these trails are steep, a lot of them require a little scrambling at times. So do your research and think about whether this is really the best hike for you. There’s a lot of wet rocks. You may see a little bit of ice out there. So just take your time, be honest with your limits. And really be cautious with your footing. Make sure you have great hiking boots that have good tread and ankle support.”

Of course, you’ll need the right supplies.

“Make sure you’re packing properly, right, you know, even if it’s a short hike, you know, bring food and water. Your cell phone probably isn’t going to work out here. So make sure you have a paper map.”

And what about four-legged visitors?

“If you’re bringing your dog, your dog needs to be on leash. That’s for the protection of your dog, but also wildlife, and other visitors and dogs.”

Having a ‘Plan B’ wouldn’t hurt either; maybe even a ‘Plan C.’

“Have a plan and a backup plan. The parking lot you want to park in might be full. So just think about other activities you could do.”

And if you’re still looking for advice on visiting Acadia, the park says just check the website.

“We have so much great information on trip planning from reading about different hikes to learning about Park Loop Road and parking so it’s really the best place to start if you’re planning to come to Acadia National Park this summer.”

Reservations for Cadillac Summit at sunrise and sunset will be needed starting May 25th.

For more information or to purchase a park pass, visit nps.gov.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.