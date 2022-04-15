Advertisement

Greater Bangor residents can get free smoke alarms in April

The American Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm event is set for April 30th
The American Red Cross of Northern and Eastern Maine is hosting its Sound the Alarm event on April 30th(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The American Red Cross is sounding the alarm when it comes to smoke detectors.

Later this month, the Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms for anyone who needs them in the Greater Bangor Area. Those who live in Bangor, Hampden, Hermon, Veazie, Glenburn, and Brewer are all eligible.

The installation only takes about 20 minutes and could end up saving lives.

“Smoke detectors are gonna save your life, and we want to make sure that you have them in your house, installed. So, we bring the ladder, we bring the drill, we bring all the smoke detectors that you need at your house, and we put them up for free. You just got to sign up,” said Caroline King, executive director, American Red Cross of Northern and Eastern.

“[With] just one working smoke detector in a home, chances of surviving a fire goes up something like 50%. The more you have, the better off you are, generally. The American Red Cross has a bunch. They want to give them out for free,” said Jake Johnson, public education officer for the Bangor Fire Department.

Smoke alarms will be installed during the Sound The Alarm event on April 30th.

You can sign up online at: redcross.org/endhomefiresNNE.

