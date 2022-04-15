Advertisement

Following Montville tragedy, fire officials emphasize importance of gas detectors

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Following the tragic fire in Montville this week, officials are reminding homeowners about the importance of gas detectors.

Three people died after an explosion and fire at a home on Darci Lane Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the explosion was the result of a suspected gas leak.

Under a new Maine law that took effect this year, gas detectors are required in rooms of certain buildings where propane, natural gas, or liquefied petroleum fueled appliances exist. However, the law doesn’t apply to private, single-family homes.

Bangor Fire’s Jake Johnson says without knowing the exact details, he’s unsure if an explosive gas detector would’ve made a difference in Montville.

However, he says they certainly can’t hurt.

“Simply because, yeah, there’s a chemical that’s added to propane and a chemical that’s added to natural gas so you can smell it if there’s a leak. But, if you get stuffed up from a cold or flu, propane tends to pull low, so you may not smell it. And so, I know right after the Farmington incident a few years ago, in my own home, I went out and got an explosive gas detector,” said Jake Johnson, public education officer for the Bangor Fire Department.

Gas detectors are different than carbon monoxide or smoke detectors and don’t replace the need for those units inside your home.

Johnson recommends professional installation for any gas-fueled appliance as an added layer of safety.

