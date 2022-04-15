Advertisement

DEA plans National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for late April

The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.
The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.(wsaw)
By WOWT staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT/Gray News) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is planning its next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for the end of this month.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, the public is encouraged to bring any unused and unneeded medications to law enforcement agencies across the country. You can find the nearest collection site using a search tool on the DEA’s Take Back Day website.

“The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat,” the website states.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths reached a record high in late 2021, with over 105,000 deaths in the 12-month period ending in October of that year.

The Take Back Day is designed to guard against medication misuse and help prevent opioid addictions before they start.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillon Kimball, 16, of Hermon was last seen Thursday morning in Hermon.
Penobscot County Sheriff’s ask for help locating missing Hermon teen
The budget includes $850 relief checks to more than 850,000 Mainers.
Maine lawmakers reach budget deal, including relief checks
Maine business owner facing federal PPP fraud charges also has history of wage violations
Police say 32-year-old Travis Lawler forcibly entered a home, took his 4-year-old son from his...
Orneville man arrested on kidnapping, burglary, and domestic violence charges
Two people are facing charges after a drug seizure at a home in Searsmont.
Two arrested, $8K worth of cocaine seized in Searsmont

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
Two people hospitalized after moose versus motorcycle crash in Oxford County
Generic car crash
Man dies after being ejected from car during rollover crash in China
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Showers today, rain tonight
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages