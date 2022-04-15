Clouds Increase Tonight. Rain Chances Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will begin to increase this evening as a cold front approaches from the west. The front will move into northern Maine late Friday night bringing the chance of rain & even some snow showers to the higher elevations. The front will press towards the coast during the morning. This will increase rain chances for locations from the Foothills towards the Coast by late morning into the early afternoon. The front looks to stall out right along I-95. This will continue to direct rainfall from the southwest into the region and will result in higher rainfall totals. Some spots could see anywhere from 0.50″ - 1.25″. An area of low pressure will ride along the cold front and will help to enhance rainfall Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

As a cold front moves towards the coast, rain chances will increase during the late morning & early afternoon. Rain intensity increases during the afternoon hours. (WABI)

Most of the rain will fall on Saturday with totals ranging from 0.25" to up to 1.25". (WABI)

As the low lifts to our northeast late Saturday into Sunday morning, cold air will be drawn in on the backside. This will cause some rain showers to change over to wet snow that will last into early Sunday morning. There will be the potential for accumulating snow mostly for higher elevations. It will not be much and should stay mostly on grassy surfaces. The low will continue to bring isolated showers across the region for the rest of Sunday. Most locations continue to trend drier with the potential of sunshine poking through the clouds by the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be cooler in the 40s & low 50s and winds will be on the breezier side out of the SW at 10-20 mph.

Early morning rain & snow showers followed by afternoon spot showers and some sunshine. (WABI)

Patriots Day on Monday will be the driest day of the extended forecast. High pressure will move in, and skies will be mostly clear for the first half of the day. Highs will be in the 40s & 50s. Clouds increase by the late ahead of next system that moves in for Tuesday.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Tuesday due to the potential of accumulating snow. An area of low pressure will move northeastwards along the east coast. Track of the low will be key as a more westerly track would result in a warmer solution and most locations would see rain (in this case First Alert would be dropped) or a more easterly track which would be a colder solution resulting in a better chance of snow. Still lots of uncertainty, but with it being mid-April and the chance of accumulating snow being present, have decided to move forward with the First Alert. Highs on Tuesday will be during the morning hitting the 40s before temperatures fall through the day.

Watching a low pressure system by Tuesday of next week. The track will be key in determining what type of precipitation we see. Accumulating snow could be possible. (WABI)

The potential for rain showers will stick around into the middle part of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Rain & snow showers possible across the north. Lows in the 30s & 40s with a SSW wind at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing rain chances during the late morning & afternoon. Steady rain will continue into the evening. Highs in the 50s with SW winds at 5-15 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: Rain & snow showers possible during the morning. Isolated showers for the rest of the day with some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the 40s & low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny during the morning, clouds increase late day. Highs mostly in the 50s. Increasing rain chances during the evening.

TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Rain along the coast with a mixture of rain & snow inland. Accumulating snow possible. Highs in the 40s with falling temperatures during the day.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s & low 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s & low 50s.

