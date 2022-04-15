City of Bangor offering discounted bus trips Monday, April 18th

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is offering an extra incentive to anyone who wants to try riding the Community Connector next week.

On Monday, a trip on any bus will cost just $0.75. It’s part of what the city is calling Try Transit Week.

Officials say the new initiative was created to show potential riders that public transit is safe, eco-friendly, and can save you money.

They decided to time it up with school vacation week so more people have the opportunity to take advantage.

“We’d like to have all the kids get out and try transit and see what they can see by using the bus and getting some freedom out there,” said Laurie Linscott, bus superintendent. “You can go to the movies, go to the park, go to the library. We’re just trying to get people out and about. It’s supposed to be a wonderful week, and we thought, ‘Hey, try transit! Try to get around the city with the bus.’”

Just note, the $0.75 fare is Monday, April 18th only.

If you have any questions, Linscott says you can ask a bus driver or call her office and they’ll help you plan a trip. That number is 992-4670.

You can also visit their website: https://www.bangormaine.gov/content/318/332/default.aspx.

